Hot topic of next Fed chair not on program at Jackson Hole

Fed Up, a group representing community activists, labor unions and liberal policy groups, holds a protest rally Friday, August 25, 2017, outside the conference site for a three-day meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The group presented petitions with more than 20,000 signatures demanding that President Donald Trump re-nominate Janet Yellen for a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve. Some protesters dressed as Janet Yellen super heroes complete with green capes and Yellen’s signature white hair. Martin Crutsinger AP Photo