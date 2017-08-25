Tanker grounded in NY, Coast Guard says no fuel has leaked

The U.S. Coast Guard says an oil tanker has run aground in a shipping channel between New York and New Jersey.
The Coast Guard says tanker, the Kamome Victoria, ran aground at 5:15 p.m. Friday.
The tanker notified the Coast Guard that it had run aground south of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge while traveling outbound.
The Coast Guard says the vessel is carrying 373,000 gallons of fuel and there is no indication that any of it has spilled.
There are no reports of injuries, and an initial assessment has not found any structural damage to the ship.
The Coast Guard says it is investigating the grounding will determine a salvage plan.
The Kamome Victoria sails under the flag of Panama.
