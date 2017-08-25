Ecuador's congress green-lights corruption probe against VP

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017 file photo, Ecuador's Vice President Jorge Glas, front left, leaves the General Attorney's Office after making a voluntary statement regarding his alleged connection with two corruption cases in Quito, Ecuador. On Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, Ecuador's congress cleared the way for the vice preisdent to be investigated for allegedly taking bribes from a Brazilian construction giant involved in a sprawling regional graft scandal. The unanimous vote by the legislature makes Glas the highest-ranking official in Ecuador to be probed for purportedly receiving some of the $33 million that Brazil's Odebrecht has acknowledged paying in exchange for contracts. Dolores Ochoa, File AP Photo