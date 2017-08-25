These 6 SLO County companies are among the fastest-growing in the nation

Six SLO County-based companies made Inc. Magazine’s 2017 annual Inc. 5000 — a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country.
Land Gorilla
Land Gorilla, a San Luis Obispo-based construction loan software company, was the fastest-growing company from SLO County, growing 821 percent in three years, according to Inc. It landed at 551 on the list. The company, founded in 2010, employs 70 people and reported 2016 revenue of $8 million.
This is its second year on the list, after ranking 230th in 2016.
Cloacina
From Arroyo Grande, environmental services company Cloacina was the second-fastest growing company in the county, growing 781 percent in three years. The company was founded in 2008, employs 25 people and reported revenue of between $5 million and $10 million.
A.M. Sun Solar
Energy company A.M. Sun Solar from Atascadero ranked 728 on the list, after growing 628 percent in three years. Founded in 2012, it employs 34 people and reported an annual revenue of $5.5 million in 2016.
This is A.M. Sun Solar’s second consecutive year on the list.
Meathead Movers
Packing company Meathead Movers grew 95 percent in the past three years, putting it at 3,346th on the list. This is the sixth year in a row the company has been recognized by the magazine.
Meathead Movers was founded in 1997, employs 716 people and earned $14.2 million in revenue in 2016.
IQMS
Software company IQMS, another repeat honoree on the list, ranked 4,044th, reporting growth of 69 percent over three years. The Paso Robles-based company was founded in 1989, and has now appeared on the list seven times since 2011.
The company had an annual revenue of $53.5 million in 2016, and employs 312 people.
Morris & Garritano Insurance Agency
Finally, Morris and Garritano Insurance Agency of San Luis Obispo made it on to the list for the first time at the 4,243rd spot, reporting growth of 62 percent over three years. The company employs 116 people and reported revenue of $17.2 million in 2016.
For the full Inc. 5000 list, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000.
