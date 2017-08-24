Business

East Tennessee State names new stadium after longtime donor

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 5:03 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.

East Tennessee State plans to name its new football stadium after bank executive and longtime donor William B. Greene Jr.

The ETSU board of trustees approved a plan Thursday to name the facility William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. ETSU president Brian Noland said in a university statement that Greene "is a keen businessman with a true vision for the success of our students, our athletics programs and this university as a whole."

This isn't the first ETSU athletic facility to be named after Greene. The Warren-Greene Golf Center at ETSU opened in 2004.

ETSU will open its new football stadium Sept. 2 when the Buccaneers face Limestone. The stadium has a seating capacity of 7,694 and is located on the southwest corner of campus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County
Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County
Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

View More Video