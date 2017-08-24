GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving addresses The Tribune’s Top 20 under 40 winners at the Madonna Inn in 2013.
GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving addresses The Tribune’s Top 20 under 40 winners at the Madonna Inn in 2013. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
SLO resident Blake Irving retires as CEO of GoDaddy

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

August 24, 2017 2:04 PM

Blake Irving, CEO of cloud platform service GoDaddy and a San Luis Obispo resident, will retire from the company at year-end.

According to a news release, Irving will be succeeded by GoDaddy President and chief operating officer Scott Wagner as of Dec. 31.

“After more than three decades in technology, I’ve decided it’s time to retire and begin the next phase of my life,” Irving said in the release. “Over the last five years, we’ve assembled a seasoned and diverse leadership team, and expanded our reach around the world, now serving customers in 125 countries with purpose-build products — all while doubling our revenue and profits. GoDaddy’s trajectory is clear and our momentum strong.”

GoDaddy, based on Scottsville, Arizona, is the world’s largest cloud platform company, with nearly 17 million customers and more than 71 million domain names.

Irving has led the company since 2013. During his time there, he was an advocate for women in technology and worked to change the way GoDaddy represents women in its brand and advertising efforts. Before joining GoDaddy, he was chief product officer of Yahoo and corporate vice president at Microsoft.

A San Luis Obispo resident, Irving has been active in the local education and business community.

Irving will continue to serve on GoDaddy’s Board of Directors through June 2018.

