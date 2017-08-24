The Latest: South Texas hospital sending ill infants inland

More Videos 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know Pause 1:16 These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 2:25 Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park 1:29 Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home 0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 0:39 CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey strengthens to tropical storm in Gulf of Mexico Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful

