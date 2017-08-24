Interior secretary wants to keep national monument in Maine

In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 photo, the first rays of sunlight color the clouds over Mount Katahdin in this view from the Katahdin Woods and Waters Scenic Byway outside Patten, Maine. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke wants to retain the newly created Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in northern Maine, but said he might recommend adjustments to the White House on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo