Egypt's leader, US envoy meet after cut in American aid

FILE - In this May 21, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, holds a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Riyadh. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry has cancelled a meeting with senior White House advisor Jared Kushner after the U.S. announced aid cuts and delays to Egypt earlier. Kushner arrived on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 on top of U.S. delegation that includes Jason Greenblatt, envoy for international negotiations, and Dina Powell, deputy national security adviser to discuss the possibility of resuming the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo