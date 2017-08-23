Business

Former post office janitor pleads guilty to mail theft

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 12:42 AM

LAFAYETTE, La.

A former post office janitor has admitted stealing mail in Louisiana.

The acting U.S. attorney in Lafayette says 39-year-old Jerome Guidry of Bayou Vista pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of theft of mail by a post office employee.

Alexander Van Hook says in a news release that Guidry admitted taking a $50 store gift card and a $500 Postal Service money order.

He says Morgan city police investigated a complaint that the gift card never reached its recipient.

Authorities say investigators found more gift cards in Guidry's vehicle, and the money order in his home.

A magistrate heard Guidry's plea. A federal judge must accept it to make it final.

The maximum penalty is five years in prison, a year on supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County
Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County
Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

View More Video