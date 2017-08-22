Business

A year after floods, grocery reopening at West Virginia mall

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 10:54 PM

ELKVIEW, W.Va.

A grocery store is reopening at a West Virginia shopping center that was marooned and shuttered a year ago after flooding washed away an access bridge.

The Kanawha County Commission says in a news release that the Kroger store at Crossings Mall in Elkview is reopening Wednesday.

The store and other businesses at the shopping center closed after the culvert bridge that was its only public access point washed out during the June 2016 flood. A new bridge was completed late last month.

A Kmart department store at the mall plans to reopen in early September.

