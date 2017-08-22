Business

Family believes Connecticut sailor among 10 missing

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 8:08 PM

SUFFIELD, Conn.

Family members of a U.S. sailor from Connecticut say they believe he is among 10 sailors who are missing since a U.S. warship collided with an oil tanker in Southeast Asia.

The family of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Petty Officer Dustin Doyon, of Suffield, released a statement on Tuesday.

Family members say they're still awaiting word from the Navy, and that they "appreciate the courageous work of the crew" following the collision and the ongoing rescue efforts.

The USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker off Singapore on Monday.

Adm. Scott Swift says some bodies have been found in a flooded compartment of the warship. No other details have been released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County
Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County
Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

View More Video