Busy waters around Singapore carry a host of hazards

Tan Hua Chiow, a retired Singapore naval officer shows a naval chart and explains to The Associated Press the flow of traffic at sea around the Strait of Singapore on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Singapore. Countless ships have made the voyage through one of the world's busiest shipping lane without incident despite its host of navigational challenges, but Monday’s pre-dawn collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and an oil and chemical tanker underlines the risks that normally go unnoticed. Wong Maye-E AP Photo