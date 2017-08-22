Business

South Carolina utility sees interest in reactors; no cash

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 5:07 AM

MONCKS CORNER, S.C.

The state-owned utility Santee Cooper in South Carolina says it's heard from two companies interested in its share of a now-abandoned nuclear project, but neither company has made a firm offer.

Santee Cooper CEO Lonnie Carter told The Post and Courier of Charleston he doesn't think either company will join the project.

Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. announced July 31 they were abandoning plans for two new nuclear reactors in Fairfield County they had been working on for nearly a decade and spent about $9 billion.

Carter said two interested parties emerged after he sent a letter to dozens of power companies earlier this month. Carter says neither response is viable because neither company has the assets to undertake the multi-billion project. He didn't name the companies.

