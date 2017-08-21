Santa Fe councilors study merging city, regional bus systems

A new analysis could lead to the merger of public transportation services in Santa Fe.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2vSFPuW ) the $150,000 study examined potential efficiencies and service improvements that could be created through coordination between the city's Santa Fe Trails bus system and the more rural North Central Regional Transit District.
Santa Fe city councilors and the regional transit board will review the analysis. The analysis considered the possible consolidation or integration of employees, vehicles, fueling systems and garages of both transit systems.
The report found the two systems' different approaches to route frequency and fare structures would present challenges, and the current modes of service do not lend themselves to an immediate combination of routes.
