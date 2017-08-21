The Latest: Eclipse watchers flock to Oregon's capital city

The Latest on the solar eclipse in Oregon, Idaho and Washington (all times local):
9:50 a.m.
Eclipse watchers flocked to city parks in Oregon's capital city of Salem, which lies on the path of totality, with tent camps having mushroomed overnight.
Dire predictions of huge traffic jams did not materialize for many travelers, like Jonathan Moric and Finn Power, who drove down from Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday. Another man who drove down from Seattle Sunday night said there was little to no traffic.
In a broad meadow where dogs normally romp, hundreds of people sat, trying on their eclipse glasses as the celestial event began. Dozens of tents had been erected, and locals walked to the site carrying lawn chairs and backpacks.
_
9:05 a.m.
Eric Lee is not taking any chances.
The Sacramento, California, man tells The Oregonian/OregonLive (https://is.gd/YhS1fY ) he drove to the Oregon coast Sunday and spent the night in a parking lot north of Depoe Bay.
He wanted to see the moon's shadow go across the ocean. But after awakening to a cloudy Monday, he has decided to head inland in search of clear skies.
Though locals tell him the skies will clear before the eclipse, he doesn't want to gamble when it comes to witnessing the astronomical event of his lifetime.
__
8:50 a.m.
Transportation officials are reporting higher than normal traffic flows across Idaho as the solar eclipse approaches, but not enough to affect travel times. The Idaho Transportation Department is monitoring roads and updating the public on possible delays on both its website and mobile app.
Meanwhile, according to The Times-News, some pull-out areas in Arco are already full with eclipse watchers.
"I want to go to Idaho to see something that's only going to last a couple of minutes," Paul Frishman of Las Vegas, told the newspaper.
Over in eastern Idaho, officials report that Craters of the Moon National Monument was at capacity as of Sunday and will only allow travelers to enter as others leave. The Idaho National Laboratory is also at capacity.
___
8:30 a.m.
Dire warnings of bumper-to-bumper traffic on Oregon roads failed to happen in the days leading up to the total solar eclipse.
And most travelers reached their destination with relative ease Monday morning.
But traffic has started to clog on some roads as procrastinators head into the path of totality. The Oregon Department of Transportation says a 30-minute drive from Redmond to Madras on Highway 97 in Central Oregon is taking at least 75 minutes.
Officials are concerned about jams following the eclipse. They hope drivers will stagger their departures, instead of all leaving at once.
___
8:15 a.m.
An astronaut, eclipse experts, reporters and some lucky contest winners have unique seats for the total solar eclipse on Monday.
They'll be viewing it from 38,000 feet (11,582 meters) above the Pacific Ocean. About 100 people are on Alaska Airlines' special eclipse chaser charter flight, which left Portland, Oregon at 7:30 a.m. PDT and was expected to fly southwest over the ocean for about two hours before turning north to intercept the solar spectacle.
The passengers will be able to watch totality — the point at which the moon completely covers the sun — from their seats.
At a press conference before the flight, Dr. Michael Barrett, a NASA astronaut and medical doctor who has participated in two space missions, said the last eclipse he saw was in 1979 in eastern Washington.
Barrett said that eclipse pushed him toward choosing a career in space.
___
8 a.m. PDT
Students from Central Washington University in Ellensburg are preparing to launch a weather balloon intended to capture live video and photos of the eclipse.
The CWU students are among 52 teams from 31 states taking part in a NASA project to document the eclipse. NASA is paying for the work.
The students will launch the balloon Monday morning from Culver, Oregon.
Professor Darci Snowden told the Yakima Herald-Republic that the balloon will reach near the edge of the atmosphere of Earth.
___
7:31 PDT:
David Avison of Lake Oswego, Oregon, began looking for a place to watch the eclipse six years ago in 2011.
That's when his wife's British third cousin emailed them to announce they would be visiting for the eclipse. Avison's wife tried to make reservations at a nearby resort that same day but they were already book. Instead, the group took an overnight train Monday from Avison's home in his Portland suburb to the Oregon State Fairgrounds.
Avison drove to the fairgrounds Sunday to get an early spot at the venue.
He says people who want to see the next eclipse in 2024 ought to make reservations now.
___
6:46 PDT:
With just hours to go before a total solar eclipse would reach the Oregon coast, people were streaming into the fairgrounds in Salem, Oregon to view the spectacle on Monday morning.
The sound of Taiko drummers, part of a pre-eclipse show at the fairgrounds, filled the air. Less than 50 miles north in Portland, Oregon, eclipse experts, contest winners, an astronaut and members of the media were boarding an Alaska Airlines charter flight, about to fly two hours southwest in order to intercept the eclipse about 10 a.m. PDT.
Meanwhile thousands of eclipse tourists were gathered in the tiny town of Weiser, Idaho. Among them was Agnese Zalcmane who traveled to the western United States from Latvia so she could be in the zone of totality, watching as the moon's shadow completely covers the sun.
Blue skies were forecast across much the Pacific Northwest.
