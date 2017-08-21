FILE - This Wednesday, May 11, 2016, file photo, shows the exterior of Herbalife's corporate office in Los Angeles. Herbalife says it was recently in talks with a financial institution to become a private company, but those discussions have ended. In response, the seller of weight-loss shakes says it is selling $600 million worth of its shares to shareholders in an auction. Shares of Herbalife Ltd. jumped 8 percent to $67.16 before the stock market opened Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Business

Markets Right Now: Stocks are little changed in early traded

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 6:41 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in early trading on Wall Street, but some companies were moving on deal talk.

Herbalife jumped 9.3 percent in early trading Monday after saying it had held talks to be taken private.

Fiat Chrysler rose 4.8 percent after Chinese SUV maker Great Wall Motors says it is considering making an offer to buy Fiat Chrysler's Jeep unit.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 1 point at 2,426.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 3 points to 21,671. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points to 6,220.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.18 percent.

