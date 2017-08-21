Business

UNM Press fights for survival amid layoffs, budget cuts

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 12:02 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The largest publisher of books in New Mexico is struggling for survival amid layoffs and budget cuts.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (https://goo.gl/eiX5za) the University of New Mexico Press has in recent months cut its staff by about a quarter and made plans to reduce its annual output by about one-third.

UNM Press' director of seven years, John Byram, left last month after his contract was not renewed. University leaders are considering a plan to fold the press into the school's library division and outsource its warehouse functions.

UNM Press supporters say the university has not adequately funded the operation and has failed to acknowledge its value. It has released works by highly regarded novelists Tony Hillerman and Rudolfo Anaya.

UNM administrators say they are trying to ensure its long-term survival.

