Kansas lawmaker Jim Ward announces gubernatorial run

A top Democratic legislator, House Minority Leader Jim Ward, announced Saturday that he is joining a crowded field of candidates seeking to replace Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.
Ward, an attorney from Wichita, has been an outspoken opponent of Brownback's agenda, particularly tax cuts pushed by the governor. He called Brownback an "obstructionist" over legislative efforts to fix the state's financial crisis. During the last session, lawmakers rolled back the governor's tax cuts despite Brownback's veto.
Ward said his campaign would emphasize moving Kansas forward by focusing on fiscal responsibility and tax fairness and good schools.
"The energy is moving forward and this election is going to be about whether we continue to move forward or do we maintain the Brownback experiment under a different name," Ward said.
Brownback is serving his second term and cannot run again. He is expected to leave office early after President Donald Trump nominated him to serve as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. The timing of a U.S. Senate vote on his nomination is uncertain.
Ward said he was willing to work with lawmakers in both parties to help address the state's problems.
"I think Kansans want a governor who's going to be a partner in growing the state and moving it forward, not someone who's just a party of one that says no to everything," Ward said.
He becomes the fourth Democrat in the race — the first contested Democratic gubernatorial primary since 1998 in heavily GOP Kansas.
Former Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty, former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer, Olathe doctor Arden Andersen and Wichita teenager Jack Bergeson have all appointed campaign treasurers.
Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer is expected to replace Brownback when the governor leaves and is running for the GOP nomination. Others Republicans who have appointed campaign treasurers are former state Sen. Jim Barnett of Topeka, the party's 2006 nominee; Wichita businessman Wink Hartman; Leawood businessman Patrick Kucera; and ex-state Rep. Ed O'Malley, of Wichita, the president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center.
Jennifer Winn, a pro-marijuana activist and Wichita businesswoman, still has an active campaign committee from her unsuccessful 2014 bid for the GOP nomination.
Comments