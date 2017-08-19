Business

Building purchase should pave way for new United stadium

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 9:17 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Officials say Minnesota United owner Bill McGuire has bought the last building that stands in the way of a new professional soccer stadium in St. Paul.

St. Paul Authority officials tell the Pioneer Press that McGurie's decision to buy out the mortgage for the Rainbow Foods store will allows the team to demolish the supermarket make room for north edge of the stadium.

The move would give McGuire control of the Midway Shopping Center.

The $200 million facility will be privately funded by the team and its investment partners. Plans are for the 19,400-seat expandable, bowl-shaped stadium to host United games as early as 2019.

Minnesota United officials declined to comment.

