Alaska walrus calf found by gold miners gets Inupiaq name

A walrus calf that was found aboard a gold mining dredge in Alaska was taken in by a sanctuary and has been given an Inupiaq name.
KTUU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2wjNROW ) Friday that the calf's name is Aku, which means the stern of a boat in Inupiaq.
Aku was found on the dredge in June by gold miners off the coast of Nome.
The walrus has gained around 60 pounds since coming to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, despite only consuming a specially made milk formula and supplements.
The center is looking for a facility in the United States that has the resources to look after a full-grown walrus. Aku will be transferred once a new facility is found.
