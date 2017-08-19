The August 21 total eclipse of the sun is on the move. The American Optometrist Association recommends wearing eclipse glasses that meet the international standard ISO 12312-2.
The August 21 total eclipse of the sun is on the move. The American Optometrist Association recommends wearing eclipse glasses that meet the international standard ISO 12312-2. Handout TNS
The August 21 total eclipse of the sun is on the move. The American Optometrist Association recommends wearing eclipse glasses that meet the international standard ISO 12312-2. Handout TNS

Business

Kentucky eclipse watchers could have slower cell service

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 7:33 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Thousands of people will experience the solar eclipse together in Kentucky, but it might take a while before they can let the rest of the world know.

Cell phone carriers are warning people to expect "network congestion" on Monday as lots of people will undoubtedly try to use their mobile phones at the same time in Hopkinsville, the small western Kentucky town that will be the point of greatest eclipse. But the Courier-Journal reports providers are taking steps to boost capacity ahead of the celestial event.

A farm just outside of Hopkinsville will get a new sort of animal on Monday as AT&T deploys its Mega COW, short for "cell on wheels," to boost network capacity by as much as 300 percent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County
Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County
Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

View More Video