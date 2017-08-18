State jobless rate edges up to 4.8 percent in July

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County Pause 1:48 Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 2:47 Cuesta College President Gil Stork sets ambitious goals as he prepares for retirement 0:40 Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask 1:01 Planning your wildfire escape? Your pets and livestock should be part of that plan. 1:48 Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? 0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 0:53 Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened 4:08 Watch Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys perform 'Until the Next Time' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job. Jay Karr The Island Packet

Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job. Jay Karr The Island Packet