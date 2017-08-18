Deere beats 3Q profit forecasts

Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $641.8 million.
The Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.97 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.
The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $7.81 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.83 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.88 billion.
Deere shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 8.5 percent. The stock has climbed 60 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DE
Comments