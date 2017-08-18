FILE - This Sunday, June 8, 2014, file photo shows John Deere farming equipment at a dealership in Petersburg, Ill. Deere & Co. reports earnings, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.
FILE - This Sunday, June 8, 2014, file photo shows John Deere farming equipment at a dealership in Petersburg, Ill. Deere & Co. reports earnings, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo
FILE - This Sunday, June 8, 2014, file photo shows John Deere farming equipment at a dealership in Petersburg, Ill. Deere & Co. reports earnings, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo

Business

Deere beats 3Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 4:35 AM

MOLINE, Ill.

Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $641.8 million.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.97 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $7.81 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.83 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.88 billion.

Deere shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 8.5 percent. The stock has climbed 60 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DE

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County
Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County
Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

View More Video