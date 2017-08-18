Homeless California war veteran gets place to call home

In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 photo, Iraq war veteran Vernon Poling, 44, walks through a courtyard past a giant American flag at Potter's Lane, an apartment complex made out of shipping containers in Midway City, Calif. Poling was the last of 15 homeless veterans to move into the $6.7 million project paid for with federal, state, and local dollars, donations, and among other sources, the nonprofit behind the project, American Family Housing. Jae C. Hong AP Photo