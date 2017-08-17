FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, file photo, a worker at the C.C. Filson Co. manufacturing facility stitches a belt at a sewing machine, in Seattle. On Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for July.
Business

US factory output slips in July on tumbling auto production

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

August 17, 2017 6:03 AM

WASHINGTON

U.S. factory output fell in July, pulled down by tumbling auto production.

The Federal Reserve says factory production dropped 0.1 percent last month. Overall industrial production — which adds output by mines and utilities — rose 0.2 percent. Mining output rose 0.5 percent, and utility production rose 1.6 percent.

The Fed inadvertently released the report on its website before the scheduled release time of 9:15 a.m. Eastern.

The drop in automotive production was partially offset by a 0.2 percent rise in other manufacturing production.

American manufacturers had bounced back from a slump in late 2015 and early 2016 caused by cutbacks in the energy industry and a strong dollar, which makes U.S. goods costlier in foreign markets. But the Fed says manufacturing output has been flat since February.

