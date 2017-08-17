Veterans cemetery dedicated in Mississippi

The North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery is ready for use after two years of construction.
WCBI-TV reports the state cemetery is the second in Mississippi and was dedicated on Wednesday in Kilmichael. The ceremony was attended by hundreds of people including veterans and state leaders. The first burial at the cemetery is scheduled for Monday.
The cemetery will be open to veterans all across the country from every branch of the military, and has enough space to bury more than 110,000.
Cemetery director Mark Lawson says they provide a burial site, concrete vaults for casket burials, a headstone and perpetual care at no cost to the veteran or spouse.
