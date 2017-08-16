Business

Tyson Foods to expand operations in Tennessee city

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 10:24 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

State officials say Tyson Foods Inc. plans to expand operations in northwest Tennessee, adding more than 300 jobs in the process.

Gov. Bill Haslam and state economic development chief Bob Rolfe said Wednesday that the food processing company will invest about $80 million to add 25,000 square feet and new production lines to its facility in Union City.

Tyson's complex in Union City supplies chicken for a national customer. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall. The expansion is expected to be ready by mid-2019.

Haslam said the company's impact on Union City "extends to the local farmers supported by its operations."

Officials say Tyson also operates facilities in Goodlettsville, Newbern and Shelbyville, employing about 5,000 people in Tennessee.

