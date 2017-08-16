These 10 jobs are SLO County’s fastest-growing professions

Want to get in on the ground floor of a growing profession in SLO County?
You’re in luck: These 10 jobs are the fastest-growing occupations in the county, according to data from the California Employment Development Department.
The state department analyzed data for how San Luis Obispo County occupations are expected to grow and change between 2014 and 2024. Professions that had fewer than 120 people in 2014 were not included in the list because of their smaller sample size (but we’ve included a few of those at the bottom for honorable mention).
The occupations span a range of industries, from construction to health care, and average annual wages vary from about $27,000 to $83,000.
1. Separating and filtering machine workers
How much is it growing: This field is expected to add 110 new employees by 2024, a 64.7 percent increase over 2014.
What they do: “Set up, operate or tend continuous flow or vat-type equipment; filter presses; shaker screens; centrifuges; condenser tubes; precipitating, fermenting, or evaporating tanks; scrubbing towers; or batch stills. These machines extract, sort, or separate liquids, gases, or solids from other materials to recover a refined product.”
Industries that hire this occupation: Beverage and tobacco product manufacturing; agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting; waste management and remediation services; food manufacturing; pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing.
What they’re paid: $17.10 per hour; $35,553 annual salary.
2. Roofers
How much is it growing: This field is expected to add 100 new employees by 2024, a 58.5 percent increase over 2014.
What they do: “Cover roofs of structures with shingles, slate, asphalt, aluminum, wood and related materials. May spray roofs, sidings and walls with material to bind, seal, insulate or soundproof sections of structures.”
Industries that hire this occupation: Building foundation/exterior contractors
What they’re paid: $24.16 per hour; $50,261 annual salary.
3. Demonstrators and product promoters
How much is it growing: This field is expected to add 170 new employees by 2024, a 53.1 percent increase over 2014.
What they do: “Demonstrate merchandise and answer questions for the purpose of creating public interest in buying the product. May sell demonstrated merchandise.”
Industries that hire this occupation: advertising services; beverage and tobacco product manufacturing; grocery stores.
What they’re paid: $13.33 per hour; $27,728 annual salary.
4. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
How much is it growing: This field is expected to add 240 new employees by 2024, a 50 percent increase over 2014.
What they do: “Research market conditions in local, regional or national areas to determine potential sales of a product or service. May gather information on competitors, prices, sales and methods of marketing and distribution. May use survey results to create a marketing campaign based on regional preferences and buying habits.”
Industries that hire this occupation: management and technical consulting services; computer systems design; advertising; software publishers; commercial goods merchant wholesalers; architectural engineering services; scientific research and development services; office administrative services; insurance carriers; depository credit intermediation; real estate agents and broker offices; newspaper, book and directory publishers.
What they’re paid: $23.49 per hour; $48,855 annual salary.
5. Medical assistants
How much is it growing: This field is expected to add 300 new employees by 2024, a 50 percent increase over 2014.
What they do: “Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing and coding for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.
Industries that hire this occupation: Physicians’ offices; outpatient care centers; general medical and surgical hospitals; health practitioner offices; dentist offices.
What they’re paid: $15.99 per hour; $33,254 annual salary.
6. Cement masons and concrete finishers
How much is it growing: This field is expected to add 140 new employees by 2024, a 48.3 percent increase over 2014.
What they do: “Smooth and finish surfaces of poured concrete, such as floors, walks, sidewalks, roads or curbs using a variety of hand and power tools. Align forms for sidewalks, curbs or gutters; patch voids; use saws to cut expansion joints.”
Industries that hire this occupation: building foundation and exterior contractors; residential and non-residential building construction; highway, street and bridge construction; utility system construction
What they’re paid: $17.98 per hour; $37,403 annual salary.
7. Personal care aides
How much is it growing: This field is expected to add 1,240 new employees by 2024, a 46.6 percent increase over 2014.
What they do: “Assist the elderly, convalescents or persons with disabilities with daily living activities at the person’s home or in a care facility. Duties performed at a place of residence may include keeping house (making beds, doing laundry, washing dishes) and preparing meals. May provide assistance at nonresidential care facilities. May advise families, the elderly, convalescents and persons with disabilities regarding such things as nutrition, cleanliness and household activities.”
Industries that hire this occupation: individual and family services; community care facilities for the elderly
What they’re paid: $11.19 per hour; $23,260 annual salary
8. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
How much is it growing: This field is expected to add 100 new employees by 2024, a 45.5 percent increase over 2014.
What they do: “Feed, water and examine pets and other non-farm animals for signs of illness, disease or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine post-operative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians or scientists.”
Industries that hire this occupation: professional and technical services; colleges and universities; scientific research and development services; social advocacy organizations
What they’re paid: $13.31 per hour; $27,676 annual salary.
9. Computer systems analysts
How much is it growing: This field is expected to add 100 new employees by 2024, a 43.5 percent increase over 2014.
What they do: “Analyze science, engineering, business and other data processing problems to implement and improve computer systems. Analyze user requirements, procedures and problems to automate or improve existing systems and review computer system capabilities, workflow and scheduling limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.”
Industries that hire this occupation: computer systems design services; management and technical consulting services; software publishers; insurances carriers; scientific research and development services; depository credit intermediation; architectural and engineering services; commercial goods merchant wholesalers; office administrative services
What they’re paid: $40.22 per hour; $83,655 annual salary.
10. Cost estimators
How much is it growing: This field is expected to add 80 new employees by 2024, a 42.1 percent increase.
What they do: “Prepare cost estimates for product manufacturing, construction projects or services to aid management in bidding on or determining price of product or service. May specialize according to particular service performed or type of product manufactured.”
Industries that hire this occupation: building equipment, finishing, foundation and exterior contractors; automotive repair and maintenance; nonresidential and residential building construction; specialty trade contractors; utility system construction; highway, street and bridge construction; printing and related support activities; architectural and structural metals; architectural and engineering services; automobile dealers; management and technical consulting.
What they’re paid: $34.44 per hour; $71,614 annual salary
Honorable mention
These smaller professions are growing in San Luis Obispo County too:
▪ Couriers and messengers — 100 new employees by 2024
▪ Taxi drivers and chauffeurs — 70 new employees by 2024
▪ General internists — 60 new employees by 2024
▪ Web developers — 60 new employees by 2024
▪ Real estate brokers — 50 new employees by 2024
