Business

Ideas coming out of Wyoming economic diversity effort

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 7:33 AM

JACKSON, Wyo.

Gov. Matt Mead says he's hearing new ideas from an initiative on how Wyoming can diversify its economy beyond fossil fuels.

The ENDOW Executive Council met in Jackson and hosted an advisory committee of national and international business leaders.

Mead says one new idea he heard being discussed was starting a pre-approval process for industrial parks that could house facilities like power plants and how to build on the state's tourism industry.

ENDOW was formed to develop a 20-year strategy to build a sustainable, diversified and value-added economy in Wyoming. It is charged with presenting three reports to the governor and Legislature over the next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time
Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields 0:28

Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields

How do millennials spend their money? 1:07

How do millennials spend their money?

View More Video