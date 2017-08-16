Ideas coming out of Wyoming economic diversity effort

Gov. Matt Mead says he's hearing new ideas from an initiative on how Wyoming can diversify its economy beyond fossil fuels.
The ENDOW Executive Council met in Jackson and hosted an advisory committee of national and international business leaders.
Mead says one new idea he heard being discussed was starting a pre-approval process for industrial parks that could house facilities like power plants and how to build on the state's tourism industry.
ENDOW was formed to develop a 20-year strategy to build a sustainable, diversified and value-added economy in Wyoming. It is charged with presenting three reports to the governor and Legislature over the next year.
