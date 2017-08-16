Business

Trump renews Twitter criticism of Amazon

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 4:33 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is renewing his attacks on e-commerce giant Amazon, and he says the company is "doing great damage to tax paying retailers."

Trump tweets that "towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost!"

The president has often criticized the company and CEO Jeff Bezos (BAY'-zohs), who also owns The Washington Post.

Many traditional retailers are closing stores and blaming Amazon for a shift to buying goods online. But the company has been hiring thousands of warehouse workers on the spot at job fairs across the country. Amazon has announced goal of adding 100,000 full-time workers by the middle of next year.

