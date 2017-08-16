Hong Kong's Cathay posts $262M 1H loss on fierce competition

Cathay Pacific Chairman John Slosar attends a news conference as he announces the company result in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific is reporting another loss as fierce competition from rivals took a further toll. The airline said Wednesday that it lost 2.1 billion Hong Kong dollars

$262 million) in the first six months of the year, compared with a HK$353 million profit from the previous year.