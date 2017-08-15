Secretary of State to draw ballot order

Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap is set to draw the order of ballot questions for this November's ballot.
The drawing is open to the public.
One question to allow slot machines or a casino in York County asks voters if they want to allow a certain out-of-state company to seek state and local approval to do so.
The second question would be to expand Medicaid to qualified adults under 65 with incomes at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty line.
The Secretary of State's office is accepting public comments on the wording of the questions until Sept. 1.
The election is Nov. 7.
Voters will also decide on a transportation bond and a constitutional amendment to change state pension funding requirements.
