The Latest: Louisiana gov seeks to restore LGBT-rights order

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 28, 2015, file photo, Republican candidate for attorney general, Jeff Landry, speaks about the state GOP's endorsement of his campaign in Baton Rouge, La. Lawyers for Louisiana’s governor and attorney general are heading back to court to argue the constitutionality of an order aimed at protecting LGBT rights in state government. Landry challenged the order as executive overreach and won in district court. Arguments are set for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Melinda Deslatte, File AP Photo