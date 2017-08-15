Plane lands in Indiana parking lot after engine stall

Authorities say a pilot was able to safely land his small plane in the parking lot of a northern Indiana factory after its engine stalled.
Indiana State Police say the plane had just taken off Monday evening from the Fulton County Airport in Rochester and had flown for about 500 feet when the engine stalled.
The pilot was then able to glide the plane into the parking lot of Lau Industries, which is just across a road from the airport.
Police say the pilot suffered a minor cut to his eye. He was the only person on the plane and no one else was injured.
The plane was taken to an airport hangar to be inspected.
Comments