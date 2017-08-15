German carrier Air Berlin filing for bankruptcy

FILE -In this Sept. 29, 2016 file photo shows an aircraft of the Air Berlin company on the runway of Dusseldorf airport in Germany. Struggling German carrier Air Berlin says it's filing for bankruptcy after its main shareholder, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, said it would make no more financing available. The Economy Ministry and Transport Ministry said Tuesday Aug. 15, 2017 in a statement that the airline would get a loan of 150 million euros

$177 million) so that it can continue flights for the time being.