UK says it may seek 'temporary' customs union with EU

FILE - A Monday July 17, 2017 file photo of EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, welcoming British Secretary of State, David Davis, for a meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels. The British government is fighting back against criticisms that it is divided and unprepared for Brexit, announcing it will publish a set of detailed proposals on customs arrangements, the status of the Ireland-Northern Ireland border and other issues. The Department for Exiting the European Union said Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, that it would release the first set of position papers this week, more than a year after Britons voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Geert Vanden Wijngaer, File AP Photo