A man views the electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Asian shares rose Tuesday as both Koreas and the U.S. appeared to indicate a willingness to defuse the crisis over North Korea's nuclear program. A rally on Wall Street, on the back of strong technology shares, also helped.
A man views the electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Asian shares rose Tuesday as both Koreas and the U.S. appeared to indicate a willingness to defuse the crisis over North Korea's nuclear program. A rally on Wall Street, on the back of strong technology shares, also helped. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo
A man views the electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Asian shares rose Tuesday as both Koreas and the U.S. appeared to indicate a willingness to defuse the crisis over North Korea's nuclear program. A rally on Wall Street, on the back of strong technology shares, also helped. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo

Business

Asian stocks rise after Koreas, US make diplomatic overtures

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer

August 15, 2017 12:06 AM

TOKYO

Asian shares rose Tuesday as both Koreas and the U.S. appeared to indicate a willingness to defuse the crisis over Pyongyang's nuclear program. A rally on Wall Street fueled by gains in technology shares also helped.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.1 percent to 19,753.31. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5 percent to 5,757.50. South Korea's markets were closed for a national holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.3 percent to 27,339.48, while the Shanghai Composite was climbed 0.3 percent to 3,245.66. Shares in Southeast Asia were mostly higher.

NORTH KOREA: North Korea said Tuesday leader Kim Jong Un was briefed on his military's plans to launch missiles into waters near Guam. But the comments also appeared to signal a path to defuse the deepening crisis with Washington, holding out the possibility that friction could ease if the U.S. made some gesture that Pyongyang considered a move to back away from previous "extremely dangerous reckless actions."

WALL STREET: The S&P 500 jumped 1 percent to 2,465.84 and the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 0.6 percent to 21,993.71. The Nasdaq composite added 1.3 percent to 6,340.23.

THE QUOTE: "Investors have once again stepped in, in search of returns, as the tensions surrounding North Korea seemingly dissipated. While the clearance of event risk remains a debate, it certainly does clear the air for other key event to shape market in the latter half of the week," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

ENERGY: U.S. crude oil added 2 cents to $47.61 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.23 to $47.59 a barrel in New York Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 4 cents to $50.77 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.35 yen from 109.57 yen late Monday in Asia. The euro fell to $1.1743 from $1.1816.

___

This story has been corrected to say South Korean markets were closed Tuesday.

___

Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time
Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields 0:28

Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields

How do millennials spend their money? 1:07

How do millennials spend their money?

View More Video