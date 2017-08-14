Business

China says it will protect its interests in Trump probe

China's government says it will respond to a possible trade probe ordered by President Donald Trump with "all appropriate measures" to protect Chinese interests.

The Commerce Ministry said Tuesday the Chinese government will take action if an American probe violates trade agreements or hurts Chinese companies. It gave no details of possible responses.

Trump signed an order Monday directing his trade representative to look into whether to launch a formal investigation into complaints Beijing forces foreign companies to hand over technology as the price of entry into China's markets.

