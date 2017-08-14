Business

Atlantic City gambling revenue down in July

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 1:34 PM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

Casino revenue in Atlantic City was down last month 2.7 percent compared to last year, but the seven remaining casinos saw a slight increase.

The remaining casinos, excluding the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal, saw a 3.9 percent increase. That includes an 18.5 percent increase in internet gambling.

The casino's take for the year through July was $1.417 billion, a 0.5 percent increase over 2016.

The biggest percentage increase was posted by Resorts, up 14.4 percent to $20.4 million.

Among internet gambling providers, the Golden Nugget's take increased again, up nearly 69 percent to $6.2 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time
Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields 0:28

Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields

How do millennials spend their money? 1:07

How do millennials spend their money?

View More Video