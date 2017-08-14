Carney signs papers implementing economic development change

Gov. John Carney is signing incorporation paperwork that is required to help implement changes to Delaware's economic development efforts.
Carney on Monday also will ceremonially sign legislation that restructures the state's economic development efforts, with a focus on supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs. The actual bill signing took place on the last day of the legislative session in June.
Lawmakers earlier this year passed a bill authorizing the establishment of a public-private partnership to lead Delaware's economic development efforts.
The governor will serve as a co-chair of the partnership's board and will appoint at least 10 other members, including six from a list of candidates provided by the State Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Business Roundtable.
Comments