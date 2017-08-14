Business

Homer City Council to host police station work session

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 5:53 AM

HOMER, Alaska

Members of the Homer City Council will host a work session to discuss their options regarding the Homer Police station.

The Homer News reports (http://bit.ly/2w3otgq ) the session, which will start at 4 p.m. Monday, will give council members a chance to make a new police station happen.

Council members tabled a resolution at their last meeting that would have directed an architecture company to create concept designs on the options for a future police station.

Council members postponed voting on that resolution until after they could discuss the issue in the work session.

