Google, GoDaddy boot neo-Nazi site that mocked rally victim

FILE - In this April 1, 2015, file photo, GoDaddy signage and a race car announce the company's IPO, in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. GoDaddy announced on Aug. 13, 2017, that has given a prominent white nationalist website that promoted a Virginia rally that ended in deadly violence 24 hours to move its domain to another provider because the site has violated GoDaddy's terms of service. Richard Drew, File AP Photo