Business

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 7 cents

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 4:16 AM

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.49 per gallon. That's about 23 cents more than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.43 per gallon in the Jackson area. The highest was about $2.52 per gallon in the Ann Arbor area.

The Detroit-area's average rose about 3 cents from a week ago to $2.47 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time
Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields 0:28

Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields

How do millennials spend their money? 1:07

How do millennials spend their money?

View More Video