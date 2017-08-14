Business

China announces Sept. 5 cutoff of North Korean imports

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 2:25 AM

BEIJING

China announced Monday it will cut off imports of North Korean coal, iron ore and other key goods in three weeks under U.N. sanctions imposed over the North's nuclear program.

China, the isolated North's main trading partner, has been reluctant to push leader Kim Jong Un's regime too hard for fear it might collapse. But Beijing is increasingly frustrated with Pyongyang and joined in approving a U.N. Security Council ban on Aug. 5 on coal and other key goods.

The Chinese customs agency said it will stop processing imports of North Korean coal, iron and lead ores and fish at midnight on Sept. 5.

The latest sanctions are intended to block exports valued at more than $1 billion — a significant loss to total exports valued at $3 billion last year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time
Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields 0:28

Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields

How do millennials spend their money? 1:07

How do millennials spend their money?

View More Video