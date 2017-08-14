FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, unit one of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C., is viewed during a media tour of the facility. Proponents of nuclear power are pushing to revive a failed project to build two reactors in South Carolina, arguing that the demise of the $14 billion venture could signal doom for an industry that supplies one-fifth of the nation’s electricity. The July 31 suspension of the partly-completed V.C. Summer project near Columbia, S.C., leaves two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia as the only ones being built in the U.S.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, unit one of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C., is viewed during a media tour of the facility. Proponents of nuclear power are pushing to revive a failed project to build two reactors in South Carolina, arguing that the demise of the $14 billion venture could signal doom for an industry that supplies one-fifth of the nation’s electricity. The July 31 suspension of the partly-completed V.C. Summer project near Columbia, S.C., leaves two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia as the only ones being built in the U.S. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo
Business

After failure of SC nuke plant, backers seek federal aid

By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

August 14, 2017 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON

Proponents of nuclear power are pushing to revive a failed project to build two reactors in South Carolina.

They argue that the demise of the $14 billion venture could signal doom for an industry that supplies one-fifth of the nation's electricity.

Collapse of the V.C. Summer project near Columbia, South Carolina, could cost ratepayers billions for work that ultimately provides no electricity and signal that new nuclear plants can't be built in the United States. The July 31 suspension leaves two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia as the only ones being built.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says failure could end a nuclear renaissance before it starts. He's urging Congress to extend a production tax credit to provide billions to the Summer project and reactors in Georgia.

