Commonwealth Bank of Australia's CEO to retire within a year

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia says its beleaguered chief executive will retire by June 2018 after the country's largest bank was accused of breaching money laundering and terrorism financing laws.
Bank Chairman Catherine Livingstone said Monday that chief executive Ian Narev will retire by June 30, the end of the current fiscal year. The exact timing will dependent on finding his replacement.
The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Center, the government's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing intelligence agency better known as AUSTRAC, this month launched a civil prosecution in the Federal Court alleging that the bank failed to report more than 53,000 suspicious transactions totally more than 77 million Australian dollars ($61 million) from 2012 to 2015.
Narev has been the bank's chief executive since 2011.
