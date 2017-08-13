Business

Florida governor wants tax measure on next year's ballot

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 10:13 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot that would make it harder for state legislators to raise taxes or fees.

The Republican governor will announce his proposal Monday. Scott, who is considering running for the U.S. Senate, wants the measure to go before voters in 2018.

If passed by 60 percent of voters, state legislators could not pass any future taxes or fees without a supermajority vote. Scott has not yet exactly outlined what would be covered by the proposal or how large a supermajority would be needed.

Several other states, including California, have similar restrictions.

Scott wants the Florida Legislature to place the amendment on the ballot. But the governor said he may also ask the Constitution Revision Commission to consider the proposal.

