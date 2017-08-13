Business

Danish police say no body found inside sunken submarine

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 3:59 AM

HELSINKI

Danish police say they have not found the body of a missing Swedish journalist inside an amateur-built submarine that sunk off the Nordic country's eastern coast last week.

Copenhagen police spokesman Jens Moller Jensen says Sunday that investigators uncovered no trace of 30-year-old freelance journalist Kim Wall in the UC3 Nautilus sub, which was raised and transported for investigation Saturday.

Police will now continue to search for Wall in the waters near the island in Copenhagen's harbor where the sub's owner Peter Madsen allegedly dropped her off late Thursday.

Madsen made a last-minute escape from the sinking sub and has denied any responsibility on the fate of Wall. He was arrested Friday on preliminary manslaughter charges.

Moller Jensen said there are indications that the Danish inventor deliberately sank his submarine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields

Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields 0:28

Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields

How do millennials spend their money? 1:07

How do millennials spend their money?
The story behind Brown Butter Cookie Co. 2:03

The story behind Brown Butter Cookie Co.

View More Video