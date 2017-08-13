Man accused of ramming protesters pictured with racist group

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:28 Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields Pause 1:56 How Peoples' Self-Help Housing and 'sweat equity' helped this mother of 2 build and own her own home 2:02 Why do so many bicyclists crash at this railroad intersection? 0:48 Timelapse of Milky Way, Perseid meteor shower over the Central Coast 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 1:07 How do millennials spend their money? 2:03 The story behind Brown Butter Cookie Co. 1:26 New SLO project asks employers to help pay for workers' homes 2:13 Meathead Movers' worst move ever Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email During Charlottesville, Va., protests, a vehicle crashed into a group of people, killing one and injuring at least 10. Video of the vehicle running into people was made public. Brennan Gilmore captured video of the vehicle plowing into people and then leaving the scene. Brennan Gilmore, Twitter

